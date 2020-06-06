Purificacion "Remy" Policarpio Lorenzo, of Yigo, died June 2 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

