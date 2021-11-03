Quirino M. Mapalo, of Dededo, died on Oct. 24 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries