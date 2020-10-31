Rafael Emrick Artida Quinene, also known as “Raf” or “Raffy," familian Gudgohu, of Talofofo, died Oct. 17 at the age of 22. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

