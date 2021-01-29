Ramon Cruz Castro Jr., also known as “Ray” and “Bo," familian Siket, of Mangilao and formerly of Barrigada Heights, died Jan. 13 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

