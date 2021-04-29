Ramon “Ray” Dimapan Untalan, of Leyang, Barrigada, died April 20 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Private cremation to follow.

Tags

Load entries