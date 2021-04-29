Ramon “Ray” Dimapan Untalan, of Leyang, Barrigada, died April 20 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Private cremation to follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of fugitives
- Man who went hiking on Saturday found this morning
- More island homeowners opt for 'energy security'
- Guam High senior accepts appointment to US Naval Academy
- Man, 78, arrested in terrorizing case
- Man, 65, accused of sexually assaulting minor for 8 years
- UPDATE: Search continues for 55-year-old Kenneth Bigbee
- Guam-bound traveler isolated after COVID-19 test result reported mid-flight
- CAR Score at 1.0, highest in months
- New median price of a Guam house: up 12% at $375K
Images
Videos
Public Auditor Benjamin "BJ" Cruz can be relied upon for not shying away from calling out public officials who skirt or disregard Guam law or … Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
I study public views on political status questions actively. Less than 5% of the public views political status as a priority. Among that very … Read more
- David Lubofsky
Improved medical care on Guam, finally having comprehensive patients’ rights and a fair process to bring cases of alleged medical negligence t… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In