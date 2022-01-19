Ramon E. Moreno Jr. died on Jan. 4 at the age of 94. Funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church at 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. In lieu of flowers, please donate tp any non-profit organization which supports the U.S. military.
Ramon E. Moreno Jr.
Vanessa Wills
