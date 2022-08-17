Ramon “Uncle Mo’" / "Uncle Raymond” Leon Guerrero Duenas, familian “Pepero/Alimasac/Dongat”, of Toto, died August 13 at the age of 85.Nightly rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m.at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in Toto. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. September 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

