Ramon “Uncle Mo’"/"Uncle Raymond” Leon Guerrero Duenas, familian Pepero/Alimasac/Dongat, of Toto, died Aug. 13 at the age of 85. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Priority: Well-being
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
While COVID-19 caused an unprecedented disastrous impact around the globe, the New England Journal of Medicine published an article, written b… Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
