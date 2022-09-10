Ramon “Uncle Mo’"/"Uncle Raymond” Leon Guerrero Duenas, familian Pepero/Alimasac/Dongat, of Toto, died Aug. 13 at the age of 85. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

