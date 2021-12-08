Ramon Santos Salas, of Mongmong, formerly from Kagman III Saipan, died on Nov. 28 at the age of 53. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9 - 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Interment services will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac) Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

