Ramona Acfalle Naputi, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died Feb. 24 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon April 3 at Affordable Cremation and Burial Service, 2127 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, 89012. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. April 3 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial, Boulder City, Las Vegas.

Tags

Load entries