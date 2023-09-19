Ramona Emerei Borja Balista, of Dededo, passed away Sept. 16 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries