Francisco Mafnas Cruz, also known as “Ankie/Francisco Chiget,” familian Serafin, died on Oct. 25 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti.

Tags

Load entries