Randolph Quinata Perez of Santa Rita died on Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Windward Hills Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

