Randy Lubian Galvez, of Mililani, Hawaii, and formerly of Yigo, died March 16 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. April 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti. Use of face masks will be required and strictly enforced.

