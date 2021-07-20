Raul Carlos Calma, of Dededo, died on July 13 at the age of 56. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
On the eve of Guam's July 21 goal to lift the remaining COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, subject to the goal of fully vaccinating 96,031 adults…
By Jerry Roberts
Why people refuse management jobs
Dr. George Macris
Editor's note: The following are excerpts from Dr. George Macris' testimony on Bill 112-36.
