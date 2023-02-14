Rayann “Rayann”/“Ray-Ray” Terese Muna of Dededo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 28. Mass of Intention is being held at 6 p.m. followed by rosary at 7 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roque Catholic Church, Barrigada. Last respects will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

