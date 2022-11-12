Raymond David Aguero, also known as “Bo,” familian Dogi, of Yona, died Nov. 6 at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at San Juan Bautista, Ordot on the following schedule, ending Nov. 14: 6 p.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

