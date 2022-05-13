Raymond "Bo" Gerald Lizama Calvo, of Cross Island, Sånta Rita-Sumai, died March 27 at the age of 40. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 14 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

