Raymond “Ray” Jesse Aguon Leon Guerrero, of Toto, died on March 20 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on April 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Private cremation and Interment services will follow.

