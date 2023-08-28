Raymond Quinata Gofigan, of Humåtak, passed away Aug. 19 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 2 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Private Cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Chapel & Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

