Raymond Toves Lizama Jr., also known as “Ray/Junior," of Yona, died July 5 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

