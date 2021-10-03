Raymond "Ray" Vincent Cruz, familian Je’je, of Mangilao, died Sept. 19 while in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 54. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac) Memorial Cemetery on Nimitz Hill in Piti.
