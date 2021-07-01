Rebecca Jo Diego, of Tamuning and formerly of Inarajan, died on June 23 at the age of 41. Mass of Intention at 6 p.m. weekdays; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m. Sunday at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. July 2 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Private cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries