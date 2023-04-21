Rebecca “Becky” Orcullo Quejado passed away March 10 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 10-11 a.m. April 22 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation to follow.
Rebecca Orcullo Quejado
Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
