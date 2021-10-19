Rebekah Louise San Nicolas-Waki, of Yigo, died Oct. 12 at the age of 41. Last respects will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
