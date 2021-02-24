Redencion M. Sevilla, of Dededo, died Feb. 12 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be held on from 9 a.m.-noon March 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
