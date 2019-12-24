Redentor "Reggie" Rodelas Basa, of Dededo, died Dec. 17 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, upper level, followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 25, upper level, followed by the rosary; 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27, lower level, followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, upper level, followed by the rosary. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Dec. 30, lower level. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
