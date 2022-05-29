Reilly Albert Ridgell, of Yona, died May 23 at the age of 76. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 4 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona followed by a memorial service at noon. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
