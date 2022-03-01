Reim Zedkaia, of Dededo, died Feb. 7 at the age of 48. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
