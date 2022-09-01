Reisa "Reis" D. Cruz Sablan, of Yigo, died August 28 at the age of 43 years. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. September 20 at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Barrigada.
Reisa D. Cruz Sablan
Vanessa Wills
