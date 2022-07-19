Remedio Rosario Crisostomo, of Mangilao, formerly of Inalåhan, died July 10 at the age of 49. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 22 at St. Joseph's Social Hall in Inalåhan. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Inarajan Cemetery.

