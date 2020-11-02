Remedios Flores Quinene, also known as “Meding" and "Mama Ding," of Merizo, died Oct. 24 at the age of 84. Nightly rosary for immediate family is being held at San Dimas Church in Merizo at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. Mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays. A twilight viewing for family members will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 12 at San Dimas Church in Merizo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Merizo Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries