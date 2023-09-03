Remedios "Remy" L. Dorion, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 16 at the age of 88. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
