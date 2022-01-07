Remedios M. Arganda, of Dededo, died Jan. 3 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will take place in the Philippines.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- First baby of 2022 born 5 seconds after midnight, welcome Amelia Faith
- Guam daughter will soon become doctor
- SDA church and officials sued for $1.5M for roles in alleged abuse
- Lists of names for unclaimed tax refund, other checks on Department of Administration website
- Meth smuggler jailed after 7 failed drug tests
- Vacant shelter gets $9K water bill
- Gov. Leon Guerrero sends out a statement following confirmation of 210 COVID-19 cases in one day
- Family: GWA finds no leaks in elderly's house with $36K water bill
- 'We are concerned': Infections rise; 3 recent deaths confirmed
- DYA employee charged in alleged attack fired, offers apology: ‘I made a big mistake’
Images
Videos
Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb was in tears and apologized in an interview with The Guam Daily Post Thursday as she described how she should have… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
If something bad happens, there has to be someone around who can take the blame for the misfortune. To judge from the front page court cases w… Read more
- Paul Zerzan
Guam suffers from collective “Peter Pan Syndrome” and red rice, the proposed Vista Del Mar development and the fishing platform at the Paseo a… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In