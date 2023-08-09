Remedios Quilatan Silverio, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 3 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. followed by Rosary until Aug. 11 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at the upper-level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Interment services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

