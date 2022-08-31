Remedios "Remy" Relativo, of Yigo, died Aug. 28 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries