Remedios Rojas Merfalen, fondly known as “Medo” / “Remy," Familian “Dong”/“Marietta,” of Mangilao, died Jan. 29 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being held at 5 p.m. Monday - Friday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass on Saturday and Sunday will be held at 6 p.m. Last respects for Remedios will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
