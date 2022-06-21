Remedios Villegas Tangalin, of Dededo, died June 6 at the age of 84. Memorial service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
