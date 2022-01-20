Remy “Coach Rem/Rembo” Diaz Cruz, familian Galaide/Talu, formerly of Tamuning, now of Santa Rita, died Jan. 17 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is at 6:30 a.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. Sunday until Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

