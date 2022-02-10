Remy “Coach Rem/Rembo” Ephraim Diaz Cruz, familian Galaide/Talu, of Santa Rita, formerly of Tamuning, died Jan. 17 at the age of 71. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of the Guadalupe Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai, followed by burial at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hågat.

Tags

Load entries