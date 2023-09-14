Renaldo "Rene" Dela Cruz Herrera, of Dededo, passed away Sept. 12 at the age of 69. Mass of Intentions are being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly followed until Sept. 19 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 followed by 11 a.m. Mass at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

