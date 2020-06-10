Renato "Rene" Bugarin, of Yigo, died June 6 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 20 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

