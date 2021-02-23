Renato “Ato” Gineta Peralta, of Tamuning and formerly of Dededo, died on Feb. 17 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held on from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Teresita Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

