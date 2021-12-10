Renato "Ren" Taijeron Hallera, of Latte Heights, Mangilao, died Dec. 5 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, except Thursday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass also will be prayed at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. The last day for Mass will be Dec. 14. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church. Private service to follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. 

