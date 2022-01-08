Renee Sarmiento Osera, of Dededo, died Jan. 2 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered until Jan. 13 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo at the following schedule: weekdays (lower level) at 6 p.m.; weekends (upper level) at 5 p.m. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

