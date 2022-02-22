Renita Dale Chiguina Meno, of Dededo, died Feb. 4 at the age of 51. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

