Rev. Fr. Rudy Arejola passed away Sept. 9 at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. nightly followed by 6 p.m. Mass. Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday followed by 5 p.m. Mass. Viewing and Last respects may be paid from 9-11:50 a.m. Sept. 18 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

