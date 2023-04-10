Reverend Mr. Louis John Rama, of Mongmong, passed away March 14 at the age of 72. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 15 at Our Lady of the Waters Church, Mongmong. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. followed by Interment Services at Guam Memorial Park, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries