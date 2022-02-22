Rey Pavillar Amuan, of Yigo, died Feb. 15 at the age of 52. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

