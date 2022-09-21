Reynaldo “Abby” Enate Ablaya, of Dededo, died September 12 at the age of 94. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. nightly until September 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), in Dededo, followed by rosary via Zoom. Last respects will be held from 3 - 6 p.m. October 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. October 15 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
